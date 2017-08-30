Message Added: Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ on September 9 for the annual Down With The Sickness
Saturday, September 9 brings Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Women Superstars Uncensored (WSU) to the Flyers Skate Zone (601 Laurel Oak RD, Voorhees, NJ)! WSU at 4 pm, CZW at 8 pm.
Combat Zone Wrestling starts at 8 pm for “Down With The
Sickness: Double Feature Picture Show”!
In Part I: The Chri$ Ca$h Memorial at 8 pm:
– In the Chri$ Ca$h Memorial Ladder Match, after months of
contention, The Rep (Dave McCall, Nate Carter) face rivals
Private Party (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen).
– For the CZW Wired TV Title: Champion MJF defends against
the winner of August’s Aerial Assault, Ace Romero
– Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Lloyd
– Jake and Dave Crist (aka OVE) vs. The Ugly Ducklings
In Part II – A Viking’s Funeral, following intermission:
– Danny Havoc vs. Alex Colon
More for “Down With The Sickness” to be announced soon
Earlier in the afternoon, join WSU for “Queen and King 2017”
at 4 pm:
– In the “Queen and King” tournament: Veda Scott and Jason
Cade, Leva Bates and Greg Excellent, Rick Cataldo and MJF,
Isla Dawn and Dave Crist
– WSU Tag champions Maria Manic and Penelope Ford vs. The
Sinister Sweethearts (Sam Heights, Brittany Blake)
– WSU World champion and WWE Mae Young Classic participant
Mercedes Martinez vs. the undefeated Jordynne Grace
Tickets available at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com
