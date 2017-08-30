Man injured in unlicensed wrestling event dies

An Oklahoma City entertainer who was injured Sunday at an unlicensed wrestling event has died, a hospital spokesman reports.

William Ogletree, 25, was fatally injured Sunday at Oklahoma City’s Blue Note Lounge during a staged wrestling event.

OU Medical Center spokesman Travis Doussette confirmed Ogletree died, but could not release the time of death. Ogletree was reported to have no brain activity at the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

A fund has been set up in his name.

