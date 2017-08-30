Man injured in unlicensed wrestling event dies

Aug 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

An Oklahoma City entertainer who was injured Sunday at an unlicensed wrestling event has died, a hospital spokesman reports.

William Ogletree, 25, was fatally injured Sunday at Oklahoma City’s Blue Note Lounge during a staged wrestling event.

OU Medical Center spokesman Travis Doussette confirmed Ogletree died, but could not release the time of death. Ogletree was reported to have no brain activity at the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

A fund has been set up in his name.

source: newsok.com

(Visited 78 times, 78 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad