Jericho says the finish of AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens at Battleground was botched

Aug 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“The idea was for me to work with AJ on Tuesday, do nothing with Kevin. And then the match happened (that) Sunday and they legitimately screwed it up, it happens sometimes. Whatever happened didn’t work. That’s why they did the triple threat, because they had to get the belt back on AJ because of the screw-up over the weekend. It ended up working out great. It was the classic Vince line of taking a negative and turn it into a positive. And it was a great appearance, the match was great, the promo was great. It was a lot of fun.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

(Visited 64 times, 64 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad