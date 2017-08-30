Jericho says the finish of AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens at Battleground was botched

“The idea was for me to work with AJ on Tuesday, do nothing with Kevin. And then the match happened (that) Sunday and they legitimately screwed it up, it happens sometimes. Whatever happened didn’t work. That’s why they did the triple threat, because they had to get the belt back on AJ because of the screw-up over the weekend. It ended up working out great. It was the classic Vince line of taking a negative and turn it into a positive. And it was a great appearance, the match was great, the promo was great. It was a lot of fun.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

