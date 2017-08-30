Flair to start physical therapy soon

– Good news is coming out from Atlanta as the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is on the mend and will start physical therapy shortly. The news was revealed by Wendy Barlow, Flair’s fiancée, who in a post on Facebook said she can honestly say she has witnessed a miracle. “He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much. He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think.” Meanwhile, a tweet from Ric Flair’s official account said, “Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back!” It’s unclear who wrote the message. The 16-time World champion has been hospitalized for over two weeks with serious health issues that required surgery to remove part of his bowel. He was also put on dialysis as he had several organ failures, including his kidneys.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)