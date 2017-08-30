ECW Press to publish Al Snow biography

– Al Snow became the latest wrestling personality to publish his biography through ECW Press. Titled Self-Help: Life Lessons from the Bizarre Wrestling Career of Al Snow, the book will be published in April 2019 in collaboration with Ross Owen Williams. In his biography, Snow will be telling the story of his life, combining the highlights of his career with stories from the road that have given Al pause. Planned chapter titles include “How (Not) to Train Dogs,” “How to Get into Films…with the Mob,” and “How to Transport Naked Little People in a Big People Mover.” Snow said it’s an honor for him to be able to share his journey and see it all in a book. “What I’m particularly excited about is the fact that ECW Press, Ross, and I have all agreed to take a slightly different slant than other wrestling autobiographies. Naturally, we will revisit all the notable moments in my career, but we want the book to cover more than what I did in front of the cameras. There are so many stories from the road – things that only seem to happen to me – that have made me who I am today. I’ve always considered every new situation as a potential learning experience and this book will give me the opportunity to share that, for better or for worse,” he said. Michael Holmes, Executive Editor for ECW Press, described Snow’s book as a “special and important addition to our growing catalogue of wrestling titles.” Al Snow was recently employed by Global Force Wrestling but has since departed from his position with the company.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)