Chris Jericho says Enzo Amore moving to 205 Live is a good thing

Aug 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“He’s one of those guys that personality-wise he’s very bulletproof because he’s so over-the-top and he’s got such a good rap. But where else is he gonna go in the headlining position, in the heavyweight division on RAW? I think it was a great move because I don’t know what else you would do with him if you didn’t stick him in there unless he was just gonna be a manager or a commentator.”

source: SiriusXM

  1. Jim says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Problem is that he is a terrible wrestler

