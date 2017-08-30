Cena leading voice for new You Tube Red animated series

Former WWE champion John Cena will be lending his voice to a new animated series titled Dallas & Robo, produced by the folks behind Robot Chicken. The series will be exclusively for YouTube Red, the paid streaming service of the popular YouTube website. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the eight-episode series will premiere on Red in 2018. John Cena will be voicing the warrior-poet Robo and 2 Broke Girls’ Kat Dennings will be the sassy space trucker Dallas. The story of the series revolves around the duo who navigate their way through cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a few dollars through the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging. The voice cast also includes Jane Lynch, Dana Snyder, Giancarlo Esposito, Clancy Brown, Bree Williamson, Nat Faxon, Taran Killam and Milana Vayntraub. “With Kat Dennings and John Cena bringing these animated characters to life, I have no doubt viewers are going to have fun watching this imaginative, new outer space comedy from Shadowmachine,” said YouTube global head of original content Susanne Daniels. “I’m thrilled to join Kat and the rest of this fantastic voice cast for Dallas & Robo. The writing for this series is flat-out funny and very creative, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of such a unique, entertaining project,” added Cena. WWE will also host Dallas & Robo on its YouTube channel, which has more than 17.4 million subscribers.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)