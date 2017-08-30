8/30/17 WWE NXT Coverage

We see the NXT opening video and then we see footage of SAnitY and security guards laid out outside the arena as William Regal walks up and we see Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly walking away from the scene. We go into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show.

Drew McIntyre’s music hits and the new NXT Champion makes his way to the ring. McIntyre says this is his life. He says everything over the last seventeen years led to this moment. He says this is his life’s work, but he is not naive. He says he has a big target on his back and guys were lining up not even one minute after he won the title. He says he is not going to waste any time and he calls out Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole, and then tells everyone else in the locker room that this is now Drew McIntyre’s world. He says if they want a shot at the champ, all they have to do is walk to the ring and ask him face-to-face like a man. Roderick Strong’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring.

Strong says he will be the first to congratulate Drew, but Drew is right; he is a target. Strong says he doesn’t care about what happened at NXT TakeOver, the only things he cares about are his family and the NXT Championship. He says he will beat Bobby Roode later tonight and then challenges McIntyre. McIntyre says this is what he wanted, someone to challenge him like a man. He says he just hopes that Strong is ready to be knocked out like a man. McIntyre’s music hits and leaves Strong in the ring.

We take a look back to an interview with Bobby Roode. Roode says he never leaves behind unfinished business. He says he will take care of Strong and then regain his title against McIntyre and then he will walk away from NXT.

We see that Ruby Riot will go one-on-one with Peyton Royce up next.

Back from the break, we see that Asuka will return to NXT next week to give an update on her future.

Match #1: Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) vs. Ruby Riot

They lock up and Riot backs Royce into the corner. Royce shoves her away and they lock up again. Riot applies a headlock and takes Royce down to the mat. Royce reverses into a head scissors submission. Riot gets free and runs the ropes and takes Royce down with an arm drag. Riot delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Royce kicks out at two. Riot grabs Royce and applies a modified arm-bar submission down on the mat. Royce gets free and sends Riot into the ropes. Royce pulls Riot throat-first into the top rope and then knees her in the face. Royce drags Riot back into the ring and delivers a few forearm shots. Royce clubs Riot across the neck and then tosses her out to the floor as we head to a break.

We’re back and Royce has Riot in a headlock down on the mat. Riot gets to her feet and takes Royce down with an arm drag. Royce immediately gets back on the attack, but Riot connects with a right hand to the jaw. Riot kicks Royce a few times in the midsection and then delivers a front dropkick. Riot drives Royce’s face into the turnbuckle and then kicks her in the face. Riot goes for the cover, but Royce kicks out at two. Riot goes up top, but Royce cuts her off. Royce goes for a suplex from the corner, but Riot fights her off and shoves her down. Kay gets on the apron and Royce takes advantage of the distraction. Royce kicks Riot in the face and delivers a Death Valley Driver. Royce goes for the cover, but Riot kicks out at two.

Royce goes for a spinning heel kick, but Riot ducks under and delivers a big power bomb. Kay pulls Royce out of the ring, but Riot takes them both out with a tope suicida. Riot tosses Royce back into the ring, but Kay pulls Riot out of the ring and takes her out with the Shades of Kay. Kay tosses Riot back into the ring and Royce delivers the bridging fisherman’s suplex and gets the pin.

Winner: Peyton Royce.

We head backstage and see William Regal in his office. He says the attacks from earlier are of grave concern to him. Kassius Ohno walks in and says he is better and he wants to get his hands on Hideo Itami. Regal says Ohno will have his match next week. Ohno asks for the match to be No Disqualification and Regal agrees.

We see Roderick Strong warming up for his match backstage and then see that Heavy Machinery will be in action up next.

