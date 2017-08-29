WWE RAW Social Score, More on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Arkansas in this new video, featuring the debut of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin as tag team partners, Bobby Roode’s second main roster appearance and more.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 136,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 121,000 Twitter interactions with 25,000 unique authors. RAW also had 253,000 Facebook interactions with 172,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 253,000 interactions with 174,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following after turning on new RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss as last night’s RAW went off the air:

Bliss posted the following on taking the title back from Sasha Banks:

And the title is right back where it belongs … #AndNew

And the title is right back where it belongs … #AndNew A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)