WWE provides a Ric Flair update

From WWE.com:

Ric Flair to begin physical therapy following health issues

Ric Flair is recovering and set to begin physical therapy following his Aug. 12 hospitalization and subsequent surgery, WWE.com has learned.

Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, provided an update on her Facebook page regarding the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s condition.

“He is doing very well for man who has been through so much!” she wrote. “He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think.”

