Video of Xavier Woods Suffering Injury at WWE Live Event

Aug 29, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

As noted, Xavier Woods apparently suffered a knee injury while The New Day were facing SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Breezango at Monday’s WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Woods went down after attempting a DDT on one of The Usos, leading to a quick pin on Kofi Kingston to end the match. You can see video of the injury below, along with Woods’ Twitter reaction to the video:

For those who missed it, Woods tweeted the following after last night’s show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad