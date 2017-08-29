Shelton Benjamin Hypes Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (Video), Kurt Angle on John Cena – Roman Reigns

– Below is video of Shelton Benjamin talking to Dasha Fuentes backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown in North Little Rock as he prepares to return to the ring with new partner Chad Gable.

Benjamin admits he’s excited because tonight is a new beginning for him and a new beginning for Gable. Benjamin says he’s going to go out and remind the WWE Universe why he is still the gold standard.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle posted the following on the war of words between John Cena and Roman Reigns on last night’s RAW:

That look on your face when you realize the in ring promo has turn into a “legit shoot” promo… and you’re enjoying it, and it was Awesome. #CenaVsReigns #RawGM

That look on your face when you realize the in ring promo has turn into a "legit shoot" promo… and you're enjoying it, and it was Awesome. #CenaVsReigns #RawGM

