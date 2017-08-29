John Cena on Hurricane Harvey (Video), Big Show’s Clean Shaven Look, Main Event

Aug 29, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video with John Cena encouraging fans to donate to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey:

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Memphis to air on this week’s Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox
* Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari

– As seen below, Big Show is sporting a clean-shaven look for the first time in a long time. Show worked the RAW battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, which was won by Jeff Hardy.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad