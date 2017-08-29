Bruce Prichard says Paul Heyman though the rap gimmick would kill John Cena

“To quote Paul Heyman, ‘You put the rap gimmick on Cena and you will kill John Cena’s career.’ Paul felt that the rap gimmick was going to be the death knell of John Cena and that it would stereotype him and pigeonhole him and he would never be able to work his way out of it. Hated the idea, went to Cena and told Cena, ‘They’re killing your career’, ‘Don’t do it’, ‘It’s going to be bad’. And (Heyman) went to Vince and told Vince it’s going to kill (Cena) and the fact that Paul petitioned so hard against it probably helped Vince (decide), ‘Yeah, let’s try it.’ And I think it worked out alright for him.”

Source: Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard

