“You’ll see me back in the ring, for sure. I don’t know when, but I can’t wait. There was never supposed to be a GM role. I don’t know if it was Mick Foley’s hip or WWE just decided they wanted to bring me on the TV. It’s been a lot of fun. I love being with the guys and girls and every week you get a closer bond with them.”

source: thesun.com

(Visited 119 times, 119 visits today)