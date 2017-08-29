8/28/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Texarkana, Arkansas – Xavier Woods Injured

Below are the results from the 8/28/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Texarkana, Arkansas:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

2. The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English and Epico

3. Sin Cara defeated Epico

4. Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis

5. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina and Lana

6. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Rusev

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated The New Day and Breezango

-During the match, Xavier Woods was injured while performing a DDT. Fans in attendance said he planted wrong and his knee buckled. The ref threw up the “X” and one of the Usos quickly pinned Kofi Kingston to end the match.

8. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

