WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage – Episode 2

Episode 2 of the Mae Young Classic Tournament opens with a recap of the four matches from Episode 1. We go into the arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, and WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita welcome us to the show once more.

We take a look at the first two competitors, Xia Li and Mercedes Martinez.

Match #1: Tournament First Round Match – Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li

Martinez drops Li with a head lock take down, but Li fights back to her feet. Martinez drops Li again and toys around with her for a bit. Li comes back with some kicks to the hamstrings and backs Martinez into the corner. Li delivers another kick and then tosses Martinez across the ring. Li goes for a cover, but Martinez gets out at one. Martinez goes for strikes, but Li blocks them and shoves Martinez down again. Martinez comes back, but Li kicks her in the midsection. Li goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out at two. Li comes off the ropes with a right hand and then delivers another, but Martinez comes back with a spine-buster. Martinez goes for the cover, but Li kicks out at two. Martinez grabs Li and applies a modified dragon sleeper submission and Li tape out.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez.

We take a look at the next two competitors, Rachel Evers and Marti Belle.

Match #2: Tournament First Round Match – Marti Belle vs. Rachel Evers

Evers backs Belle into the corner and then they tie up. Belle backs Evers into the corner this time and then applies a side-headlock. Evers turns it into a side-headlock of her own, but Belle gets free. Belle drives a knee into Evers’ midsection and takes her down with a hip toss. Belle goes for the cover, but Evers kicks out at one. Belle goes for another hip toss, but Evers counters and takes Belle down with a kick to the side of the head. Evers goes for the cover, but Belle kicks out at two. Evers takes Belle down with a leg sweep take down and goes for the cover, but Belle kicks out at two. Belle rolls to the apron and Evers grabs her, but Belle drapes her over the top rope. Belle gets back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Evers quickly kicks out.

Belle drives her knee into Evers a few times and then delivers some elbows as well and drops Evers with a clothesline. Belle goes for a cover, but Evers kicks out quickly again. Belle slams Evers into the corners, but Evers blocks the last one. Belle begs off but Evers delivers a right hand and slams Belle into the turnbuckle repeatedly. Evers delivers right forearms and then drops her to the mat with a scissors kick. Evers delivers a low dropkick and then drops an elbow. Evers sends belle off the ropes and drops her with a spine-buster. Evers goes for the cover, but Belle kicks out at two. Evers kicks Belle in the face and delivers a right hand. Evers goes for a fisherman’s suplex, but turns it into a fisherman’s buster. Evers goes for the cover, but Belle kicks out at two.

Belle comes back with a quick shot and then drops Evers with a face-first DDT and goes for the cover, but Evers kicks out at two. Evers comes right back with an inside cradle and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Rachel Evers.

We see a video package of Triple H addressing all 32 women of the tournament and congratulating them on making the final cut and wishes them well in putting on a great tournament. We then take a look at the next two competitors, Miranda Salinas and Rhea Ripley.

Match #3: Tournament First Round Match – Miranda Salinas vs. Rhea Ripley

