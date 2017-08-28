WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage – Episode 1

The Mae Young Classic Tournament opens with a video montage of the pioneers of women’s wrestling. We then go into the arena at Full Sail University where WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita welcome us to the show.

We take a look at the first two competitors, Princesa Sugehit and Kay Lee Ray.

Match #1: Kay Lee Ray vs. Princesa Sugehit

They get face to face and Ray slaps Sugehit across the face. Sugehit comes back with kicks and eventually kicks Ray down to the mat. Sugehit goes for the cover, but Ray kicks out at two. Sugehit runs the ropes, but Ray takes her down with a drop toe hold. Sugehit comes back and grounds Ray, but Ray gets away and the woman are at a stalemate. Sugehit takes control and rolls Ray up, but Ray kicks out at two. Ray comes back and gets Sugehit in a standing surfboard submission, but Sugehit counters and slams Ray down to the mat again. Sugehit goes for the cover, but Ray kicks out at two. Sugehit connects with a few elbow drops and goes for another cover, but Ray kicks out again.

Sugehit goes for the apron and comes into the ring, but Ray moves and then catches Sugehit with a knee. Ray goes for the cover, but Sugehit kicks out at two. Ray slams Sugehit into the corner and delivers a chop. Ray slams Sugehit into the other corner and delivers another chop. Ray goes for it a third time, but Sueghit counters and kicks and punches Ray in the corner. Ray shoves her away and then drops her with a face-buster DDT. Ray goes for the cover, but Sugehit kicks out at two. Ray grabs Sugehit and applies a submission, but Sugehit counters into a pin attempt and Ray kicks out at two. Sugehit slaps and kicks Ray a few times and takes her down with a hurricanrana. Sugehit drops Ray to the mat and rolls her around the ring. Sugehit goes for the cover, but Ray kicks out at two.

Sugehit kicks Ray in the face and then in the side of the head. Sugehit goes for the cover, but Ray kicks out at two again. Sugehit kicks Ray in the back of the leg, but Ray comes back with a kick of her own to the face. Ray grabs Sugehit’s leg and then slams her down to the mat with a face-buster. Ray goes for the cover, but Sugehit kicks out at two. Ray goes up top and goes for a senton, but Sugehit moves and then locks in an arm bar submission down on the mat and Ray taps out.

Winner: Princesa Sugehit.

We take a look at the next two competitors, Vanessa Borne and Serena Deeb.

Match #2: Serena Deeb vs. Vanessa Borne

