Triple H talks about whether or not we’ll see another Mae Young Classic

“I do. Not 100% sure what that is. In some ways, I think the Cruiserweights is a different platform that can have its own distinct individual show. I don’t know if the women need that right now. The Cruiserweights, they have a match here or there on Raw, and then they have their own division and their own show on 205. With the women, you have opportunities on Raw, you have opportunities on SmackDown, you have opportunities at NXT. Hopefully, over time you’ll have opportunities in the U.K. You’ll have opportunities in different localized markets. Those are the things, for me, that it begins to spread around.”

source: Muscle & Fitness

