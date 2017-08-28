Triple H on The MYC Crew (Photo), WWE Couple Buys New House (Video), WWE Stock

Aug 28, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan moving into their new house near Seattle, Washington:

– WWE stock was up 2.87% today, closing at $21.49 per share. Today’s high was $21.55 and the low was $20.90.

– With the first 4 episodes of The Mae Young Classic now available on the WWE Network, Triple H tweeted the following praise for the crew:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad