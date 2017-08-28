Triple H on The MYC Crew (Photo), WWE Couple Buys New House (Video), WWE Stock

– Below is video of Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan moving into their new house near Seattle, Washington:

– WWE stock was up 2.87% today, closing at $21.49 per share. Today’s high was $21.55 and the low was $20.90.

– With the first 4 episodes of The Mae Young Classic now available on the WWE Network, Triple H tweeted the following praise for the crew:

Incredibly proud of the athletes, @WWEPerformCtr staff, & @WWE team that made the #MaeYoungClassic possible…I hope you all enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/rdzPYIrklL — Triple H (@TripleH) August 28, 2017

