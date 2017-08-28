Title Change on Tonight’s WWE RAW from Memphis (Photos, Videos)

Alexa Bliss became the new RAW Women’s Champion by defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of tonight’s WWE RAW from Memphis.

Bliss is now a two-time RAW Women’s Champion. Sasha just won the title at last Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from the match, including the post-match segment that saw Nia Jax turn on Bliss:

