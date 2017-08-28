Terry Funk talks about his health

“I have had about 15 operations due to the wrestling profession, and I have a problem with an abdominal hernia. If anybody has ever had one knows damn sure what I am talking about. Do I feel confident about my health? I don’t think that anybody ever should feel confident about their health if they are 72 years old, and getting ready to go in to the ring. If they are then they are probably some kind of an idiot and that is more than likely what I am.”

credit: wrestlelist.com

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)