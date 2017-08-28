Spoilers on More Matches Planned for Tonight’s WWE RAW In Memphis

The first John Cena vs. Samoa Joe match will take place on tonight’s WWE RAW from Memphis, according to PWInsider. A battle royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is also scheduled for tonight.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the FedEx Forum:

* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

* Cena vs. Roman Reigns is made official for WWE No Mercy

* Cena vs. Samoa Joe

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler replaces Booker T on commentary due to Hurricane Harvey

