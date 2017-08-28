Shayna Baszler talks about going from MMA to WWE and the Four Horsewomen of MMA

Aug 28, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“WWE is something I’ve had my eye on. After the call, I said to myself, ‘All right, it’s time to get it in gear.’ It fired me up to get into even better shape and get ready to go. (MMA’s Horsewomen and I) are such good friends and training partners and teammates. I specifically called all three of them and said, ‘Guys, this is the most important thing I’ve ever done in my combat sports career. I’d love for you guys to be there because you were there at the beginning of all of this, and I would like you to be there for this.’ They were like, ‘Yeah, you got it. We’ll drop whatever we are doing. We’re there.'”

source: tvinsider.com

