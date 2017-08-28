Sean Waltman turned down a match with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania

“I was always a contrarian. I’m going to give you an example and I might’ve told you this one because I’ve told it several times of an example of what a dumbass I was. Shane McMahon comes up to me, ‘yeah, we’re going to have just the Red Hot Chili Peppers do your theme music.’ I’m like, ‘no, I want Uncle Kracker.’ I mean, come on, man. Another one, it was Vince and Shane, ‘we’re thinking of having you work Jericho at ‘Mania for the I.C. belt.’ I’m like, ‘no, I want to finish my program with Kane, which was already way on its last legs, Steve, but ‘no, I want to do this.’ So I mean, does that give you an example?”

Source: The Steve Austin Show

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)