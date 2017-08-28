Sami Zayn talks about his parents leaving Syria

“What I think about a lot is that I’m here living my dream as a WWE wrestler. It’s something I always wanted to do. I honestly think about this all the time now – if my parents hadn’t left Syria, maybe I wouldn’t be a WWE Superstar. Maybe I’d be the one that you see on the news. Maybe that’d be my kid in the rubble, and maybe that’d be me floating on a little raft in the Mediterranean. It could very easily be me, and that’s why it’s such a personal connection to me, you know? If I can help people who don’t have a connection to Syria make a connection to Syria as a Syrian person, then I’m happy to do that.”

source: alarabiya.net

