Match listing for the first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic

– WWE fans will be able to watch 32 of the best women wrestlers from all around the world beginning today as the much-anticipated Mae Young Classic starts on the WWE Network. Matches from the left side of the bracket will include: Jazzy Gabert vs Abbey Laith; Rachel Evers vs Marti Belle; Princesa Sugehit vs Kay Lee Ray; Xia Li vs Mercedes Martinez; Nicole Savoy vs Reina Gonzalez; Renee Michelle vs Candice LeRae; Sarah Logan vs Mia Yim; and Zeda vs Shayna Baszler. Matches from the right side of the bracket will include: Kairi Sane vs Tessa Blanchard; Sage Beckett vs Bianca Belair; Dakota Kai vs Kavita Devi; Rhea Ripley vs Miranda Salinas; Vanessa Borne vs Serena Deeb; Santana Garrett vs Piper Niven; Taynara Conti vs Lacey Evans; and Ayesha Raymond vs Toni Storm.

GERWECK.NET’s Michael Riba will be providing exclusive coverage!

