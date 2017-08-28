LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 8/28

– We’re live from Memphis as Michael Cole welcomes us. We see The Miztourage in the ring. Cole says WWE Hall of Famer Booker T isn’t with us tonight because he’s with his family in Houston dealing with Hurricane Harvey. Cole introduces WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler as his replacement. Corey Graves hypes tonight’s show – WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is here, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns will be made official for No Mercy and Alexa Bliss will get her rematch.

– We go to the ring and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Miz says “Respect…” but the music interrupts and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Angle comes to the stage and says he thinks he knows what Miz was going to say. Angle brings up how there was no IC Title match at SummerSlam but says there will be one at No Mercy. Miz interrupts Angle and goes on about respect, and how Angle is disrespecting him. Angle says he’s here to give the title the showcase it deserves. Angle announces that Miz will defend his title next week on RAW against the winner of this battle royal. It’s true, it’s damn true.

15-Man Intercontinental Title Battle Royal: Big Show, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Finn Balor, Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Goldust, Elias, R-Truth, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows

The music hits and out comes a clean-shaven Big Show as the first participant. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are out next, followed by Finn Balor to another pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jason Jordan is the last man out. Curt Hawkins poses in the middle of the ring but everyone turns to him and tosses him. They turn to Big Show now but he cleans house. Axel and Dallas eliminate Kalisto after Show chops him down. Show continues to dominate. Luke Gallows works on Jeff. Show works over Karl Anderson. Show with a big chop to Crews now, then Elias.

Gallows and Balor end up eliminating Show. Matt works on Jordan. Goldust works on Crews. Elias floors Balor. Goldust takes Anderson to the corner. Jordan tries to dump Jeff over the top but he hangs on. Goldust works on Elias. The Miz is barking orders to Axel and Dallas from ringside. Balor and Elias go at it. Axel and Dallas eliminate R-Truth.

Goldust fights Jordan off now. Matt unloads on Anderson while Gallows works on Jeff. Balor fights off Elias, Dallas and Axel to hang on. Goldust and Gallows go at it now. The Hardys double team Anderson some more. Goldust and Elias go at it. Goldust catches Elias in a powerslam. Anderson hits Goldust with a neckbreaker. Gallows and Anderson eliminate Goldust. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Elias eliminates Crews during the commercial. Jordan works on Elias now. The Hardys attack Gallows and hit a double suplex. They double team Anderson next. Gallows charges but Matt pulls the top rope and Gallows is eliminated. Matt and Anderson battle on the apron now. Anderson gets eliminated. Gallows grabs Matt’s leg and pulls him down. Matt has also been eliminated. They double team Matt at ringside now. Miz gets on the apron and makes sure Dallas isn’t eliminated by decking Jeff and Balor as they worked on Dallas.

Jordan takes Dallas to the corner as fans boo Miz. Elias works over Jeff in the corner. Balor unloads on Axel now. Balor goes on and almost eliminates Elias but he hangs on. Balor unloads on Bo, then Jordan. Balor and Jeff come face to face in the middle of the ring to a pop. Jeff kicks Balor and goes to work on him. Balor blocks a Twist of Fate and hits a Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Bo into the corner, then nails a double dropkick to Jeff. The lights go out and the graphics flash. The lights come back on to Wyatt in the ring. He eliminates Balor. The lights come back on and Wyatt is nowhere to be seen. A shocked Balor is down at ringside.

Axel and Dallas double team Jordan but he fights them off. Jordan eliminates Axel and Dallas at the same time. Jeff takes advantage and eliminates Jordan to earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Jeff Hardy

– After the match, Jeff stands tall as Miz and Maryse look on from ringside. We go to replays. Jeff stands tall and continues his celebration.

– Cole leads us to a look back at what happened with Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar last week.

– Still to come, Enzo Amore’s first cruiserweight match. Back to commercial.

