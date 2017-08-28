Kacy Catanzaro from America Ninja Warrior signs WWE deal

An American Ninja Warrior is coming to WWE! Kacy Catanzaro, the 27-year-old gymnast who found fame in the NBC popular show American Ninja Warrior, has signed a WWE developmental deal.

The New Jersey native is the first and so far only woman to complete the City Finals course on ANW. She has competed in seasons 6, 7, 8, and 9 of the NBC show. She appeared in the San Antonio City Finals last month.

Catanzaro had a WWE Performance Center tryout in January of this year and once again visited in July. Known as Mighty Kacy, Catanzaro was listed on Sports Illustrated’s Fittest 50 chart of the world’s top female athletes.

