Heat update on Enzo Amore

Dave Meltzer noted that Enzo when backstage for last couple of weeks kept bragging about his NEW life in L.A. since buying a house out there. Enzo was talking about all the stars he’s hanging out with and “he won’t shut up.” about it and it has become a real annoyance backstage.

Enzo bragged yesterday on his IG about paying 10G for the Maywether McGregor fight and also posted photos with numerous celebrities at the fight. They include Jamie Foxx, Jermey Piven and Steve Harvey.

