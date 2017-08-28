Big Match for WWE No Mercy To Be Confirmed on Tonight’s RAW (Video)

In the video above, Mike Rome announces that John Cena vs. Roman Reigns will be confirmed for the No Mercy pay-per-view on tonight’s RAW from Memphis, TN.

No Mercy takes place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has already been announced.

Join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm EST tonight.

