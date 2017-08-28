AS I SEE IT 8/28: Thoughts on wrestling’s connection to this weekend’s big fight

Bob Magee

Well apparently very little news is good news for Ric Flair.

Daughter Ashley (aka Charlotte) Flair was back on the road

with WWE this weekend in what would seem to be good news for

Ric Flair’s recovery process.

She’d flown directly from China (where she’s been doing

promo work for WWE Network’s launch in China) to Atlanta

from China where she was doing promotional work for WWE

Network as well as an initial live event scheduled, and had

been off of TV since then, staying largely at her father’s

bedside even through time off, including Summerslam weekend.

Meanwhile, the McGregor-Mayweather fight has come and gone.

One of the most annoying aspects of the event wasn’t their

unending promotion of the event, nor the fight itself,

which had to be a much better fight than it had any reason

being. What drove me nuts was the unending boxing purity

police droning on and on and on about how this “wasn’t a real fight”…was a “travesty”…bla… bla… bla… bla… ad nauseum. We’ll forget that Conor McGregor’s first combat sports training in Ireland wasn’t MMA…but was boxing, right in a hardcore “suburb” of Dublin called Crumlin.

Why did the self righteous bullcrap get to me? Because this mega-event had wrestling’s imprint all over it from beginning to end.

The event’s promotion was right out of the hype for Wrestlemania with the roadshow with the two main opponents to promote it. For those reading not old enough to remember, boxing never saw big fight hype like this until Muhammad Ali.

Ali freely admitted learning the art of promotion from Gorgeous George. As far back as 1969 he said in an AP interview: “[I got it] from seeing Gorgeous George wrestle in Las Vegas,…I saw his aides spraying deodorant in the opponent’s corner to ‘contain the smell’. I also saw 13,000 full seats. I talked with Gorgeous for five minutes after the match and started being a big-mouth and a bragger.”

Floyd Mayweather in turn learned his art of hype and smack

talk from Muhammad Ali who learned from Gorgeous George.

As far as the concept of bigtime mixed matches for a US audience, Muhammad Ali’s 1976 mixed match with Antonio Inoki was pretty much the direct predecessor of McGregor- Mayweather.

Then there was the small matter of the play-by-play commentator for the US PPV broadcast. There was a Alanis Morissette-esque moment when the announcing crew was announced…and Mauro Ranallo as announced as the event’s play-by-play voice. All this only weeks after the shameful bullying of Mauro Ranallo by John Layfield, directly or indirectly at the behest of Vince McMahon… bullying which resulted in a major depressive episode for Ranallo, him disappearing from the airwaves; and eventually leaving

Smackdown as the play by play voice (before returning to be

the voice of NXT…more than likely as the result of some

sort of legal settlement).

Ranallo is, of course, the play-by play voice of Showtime Boxing (and Bellator PPV) and has called many big money fights in the past, including the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight.

For anyone who reported on or followed this whole Ranallo-WWE saga, the fact that Mauro Ranallo had the single highest profile combat sports broadcasting gig on the planet…and Vince McMahon and John Layfield had to pay to watch him (or more likely, mooch off of someone else) just makes me smile.

In the “I can’t believe WWE has the gall department”, they were OF COURSE sure to “wish Ranallo” good luck late last week. Never let it be said that WWE didn’t piggyback off of something they had nothing to do with, or pat someone on the back that they kicked out the door with a steel-toed boot only months ago.

Until next time….

