8/27/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Monroe, Louisiana

Aug 28, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 8/27/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Monroe, Louisiana:

1. Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis

2. Sin Cara defeated Epico

3. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

4. The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English and Epico

5. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Rusev

6. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Lana and Tamina

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

8. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

