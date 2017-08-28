8/27/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Monroe, Louisiana

Below are the results from the 8/27/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Monroe, Louisiana:

1. Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis

2. Sin Cara defeated Epico

3. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

4. The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English and Epico

5. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Rusev

6. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Lana and Tamina

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

8. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

