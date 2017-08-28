8/27/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Tupelo, Mississippi

Aug 28, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the 8/27/17 WWE Raw Live Event results from Tupelo, Mississippi:

1. Finn Balor defeated Curt Hawkins

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

3. 10-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, Kalisto, R-Truth, and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

4. John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

5. Alicia Fox and Mickie James defeated Emma and Nia Jax

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz

7. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

