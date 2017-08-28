8/27/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Tupelo, Mississippi

Below are the 8/27/17 WWE Raw Live Event results from Tupelo, Mississippi:

1. Finn Balor defeated Curt Hawkins

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

3. 10-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, Kalisto, R-Truth, and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

4. John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

5. Alicia Fox and Mickie James defeated Emma and Nia Jax

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz

7. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

