Tommaso Ciampa undergoes 3 surgeries in 12 weeks

Aug 27, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Former NXT tag team title holder Tommaso Ciampa said that he underwent three surgeries in just 12 weeks, all performed by Dr. Jeff Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

The first surgery was on his right ankle, the second was on his right shoulder, and the third was on his left shoulder. He is expected to be out for the rest of the year and the early months of 2018 as well.

The man known as The Psycho Killer last appeared on NXT television on the May 31 episode and came out on crutches. Ciampa suffered an ankle injury two days before NXT Takeover: Chicago.

