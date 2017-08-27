The Rock does narration for Mayweather/McGregor opening video

Just hours before the Mayweather vs McGregor fight in Las Vegas, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he will be featured in the “bad ass open” of the pay-per-view, doing the voice over narration. Johnson did his voice over work in Vancouver where he is currently filming his latest blockbuster movie Skyscraper. The former WWE champion said that he talked with McGregor earlier in the week and said that his intentions go far beyond his extraordinary skills. “There’s only one way you gain respect… by earning it. Let’s get after it boys and may the best man win,” Johnson wrote.

Pleasure doing this VO for our big fight tonight. Let's get after it boys. May the best man win. #MayweatherVMcGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @UFC pic.twitter.com/PUWYMv2PoD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 27, 2017

