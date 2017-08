Source: Two WWE superstars likely to be repackaged

During The latest Sheet Podcast, Ryan Satin said that WWE is looking to repackage both Luke Harper and Erik Rowan with new personas. These plans aren’t 100%, and it is unclear if both men will receive their own gimmick, but the assumption is they will be reforming their partnership with something new.

Reasons for the repackage is to try and distance them from Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family.

(Visited 114 times, 114 visits today)