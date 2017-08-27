8/26/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Below are the results from the 8/26/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana:

1. Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin

2. Rusev defeated Sin Cara

3. The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English and Epico

4. WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

5. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Lana and Tamina

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

-The Usos cut a promo and responded to Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins’ promo from earlier in the night at the Raw Live Event.

7. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

