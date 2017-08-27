8/26/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Jonesboro, Arkansas
Below are the results from the 8/26/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Jonesboro, Arkansas:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
-Ambrose and Rollins cut a promo and called out WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
3. 12-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, Kalisto, R-Truth, Rhyno, and Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows
4. John Cena defeated Samoa Joe
5. Alicia Fox and Mickie James defeated Emma and Nia Jax
6. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
7. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)