8/26/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Bartow, Florida

Below are the 8/26/17 WWE NXT Live Event results from Bartow, Florida:

1. Demitrius Bronson defeated Chad Lail

2. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Aliyah and Liv Morgan

3. Cezar Bononi defeated Kona Reeves

4. Ruby Riot defeated Vanessa Borne

5. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

6. No Way Jose defeated Riddick Moss

7. Lars Sullivan defeated Raul Mendoza

8. Sonya Deville defeated Biance Belair

9. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

