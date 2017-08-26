Ronda Rousey is getting married today

– Ronda Rousey, who is doing wrestling training at the moment, will be taking some time off as she is getting married…today in Hawaii! The former UFC Bantamweight champion chose the perfect date to avoid the media circus since everyone will be focused on the Mayweather vs McGregor fight. Rousey is marrying her boyfriend and fellow mixed martial artist Travis Browne. UFC President Dana White revealed the news yesterday and said that Rousey called him to tell him she’s getting married and asked him if he would be attending. White said he would…until Rousey told him it’s today. Ronda Rousey is rumored to be inching towards transitioning to a wrestling career as she recently started learning the ropes. You will see Rousey during the Mae Young Classic tournament as she will be ringside cheering on for her friend Shayna Baszler.

