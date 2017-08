Eddie Edwards beat Katsuhiko Nakajima in Pro Wrestling NOAH this weekend to become the new GHC (Global Honored Crown) champion – the promotion’s highest title.

Previous winners of this coveted crown include Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa, Yuji Nagata, KENTA (Hideo Itami) and Minoru Suzuki among others.

sources: PWI, angrymarks.com

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)