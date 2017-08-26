Dwayne Johnson to meet 10-year old boy who saved brother’s life

– A 10-year-old boy who saved his brother from drowning after learning chest compressions and CPR from watching Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson save his on-screen daughter in San Andreas will now get a chance to meet his hero. Jacob, from Detroit, explained how his 2-year-old brother had fallen face first into his grandmother’s pool for a minute in late July. He recalled that he watched a scene from the San Andreas movie where The Rock used the same procedure to bring back Alexandra Daddario’s character back to life. “I pulled him out and started giving him compressions,” Jacob told WXYZ. “There was an earthquake, then it caused a tsunami and then there was a daughter that was drowning and he had to get her out and he did the same thing,” he added, explaining the movie. His brother was hospitalized for two days but he’s well now and has no neurological damage or any lasting effects. When Johnson learned about the story, he immediately used his social media to give a shout-out to Jacob. “Wow amazing story. Giving you a Twitter high-five Jacob for saving your little brother’s life. You’re a real life hero. We’re all proud of you! DJ,” Johnson tweeted. Now, the former WWE champion is doing something more than just a shout-out. “I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10yr old hero. Jacob, I’m gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too. I’ll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements. Can’t wait to meet you big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth,” Johnson wrote. You can watch a video of Johnson explaining the story and what he plans for Jacob and his family.

