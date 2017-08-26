Crist Brothers

Aug 26, 2017 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: David Crist Jr
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 198 lbs.
Date of birth: November 10, 1982

Real name: John Crist
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 195 lbs.
Date of birth: July 13, 1984

From: Dayton, Ohio
Pro debut: 2003
Trained by: Bill Kovaleski & Matt Striker
Finishing move: Killing Spree

Biography

– The Crist brothers began backyard wrestling in high school, before training under Bill Kovaleski
– In their early careers, the brothers wrestled as Lotus (Dave) and Crazy J (John)
– On February 6, 2004, Crazy J & Lotus defeated JT Stahr & TJ Dalton to win the HWA Tag Team Titles, but lost them back less than a week later
– On June 4, Crazy J & Lotus defeated Simply Fabulous (Fabulous Frederick & Carlton Kaz) to win the BPW Tag Team Titles
– On August 13, Crazy J & Lotus defeated American Youth (JT Stahr & TJ Dalton) to retain the BPW Tag Team Titles
– Later that week, Crazy J & Lotus defeated Benjamin Kimera & Shawn Osbourne to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles
– In September 2004, Crazy J & Lotus defended the HWA Tag Team Titles against The Black Militia and Foreign Intelligence (Ala Hussein & Quinten Lee)
– On November 12, Crazy J & Lotus defeated Big Jim Hutchison & Poison and Simply Fabulous (Fabulous Frederick & Carlton Kaz)
– On May 6, 2005, Crazy J & Lotus fought Chad Allegra & Mongo to a time-limit draw to retain the BPW Tag Team Titles
– On July 27, Lotus defeated Rob Matrix to win the HWA Television Title
– In August 2005, Lotus defended the HWA Television Title against Viper and Tack
– On September 6, Lotus defeated Ric Byrne to retain the HWA Television Title
– On September 23, Crazy J defeated Lotus & Tack in a 3-Way Match to win the HWA Television Title
– In October 2005, Crazy J defended the HWA Television Title against Lotus, Tack and Ala Hussein
– In December 2005, the brothers competed as Irish Airborne (Dave & Jake Crist) for the first time, but would primarily continue as Crazy J & Lotus
– In January 2006, the brothers worked ROH dark matches, one against each other (with Lotus being victorious) and one teaming with each other to defeat Conrad Kennedy III & Shane Hagadorn
– On February 25, Lotus defeated Big Jon Wall to win the NEW United States Title
– In April 2006, the brothers began competing primarily as Irish Airborne, all-but-dropping the Lotus and Crazy J monikers
– On September 2, Dave defeated Alan Wasylychyn, Matt Sydal, Chuck Taylor & Ricochet to win the IPW Super Junior Heavyweight Tournament and with it, the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title
– On October 20, Irish Airborne won a 6-team Gauntlet Match to win the HWA Tag Team Titles
– On October 29, Jake won a 28-man Battle Royal to win the vacant BPW Heavyweight Title
– On November 4, Dave defeated Hallowicked to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title
– On November 7, Irish Airborne defeated Jay Phoenix & TJ Dalton to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles
– On November 18, Irish Airborne defeated The Mavericks (Aaron Williams & Alan Wasylychyn) to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles
– On Deceber 2, Dave defeated Billy Roc to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title
– On January 6, 2007, Dave fought Hex Gage to a double countout to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title
– On January 20, Irish Airborne defeated The GP Code (Andre Heart & Deja Vu) to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles
– On February 3, Dave defeated OMG to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title
– On March 10, Irish Airborne defeated The Mavericks in a Ladder Match to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles
– On April 7, Dave defeated Hex Gage in a Ladder Match to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title
– On May 27, Jake defeated Dave to retain the BPW Heavyweight Title
– On August 19, Jake defeated Jerrod West to retain the BPW Heavyweight Title
– On November 7, Irish Airborne defeated The Messiahs of a New Age (Lou Roberts & Dustin Rayz) to win the vacant MPW Tag Team Titles
– On December 5, Irish Airborne defeated The Black & Blue Crew (Cyrus Poe & Tommy Chill) to retain the MPW Tag Team Titles
– On July 11, Jake defeated Jon Moxley to win the vacant HWA Heavyweight Title
– On August 2, Jake defeated Apollo Starr & Vincent Nothing to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– The next day, Jake & Vincent Nothing defeated V-Squared (Virus & Virus Grande) and Pirate Justice (Morty Rackem & Matthew Justice) in a Ladder Match to win the PWO Tag Team Titles
– On August 30, Jake defeated JT Stahr & Vincent Nothing to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On September 10, Jake defeated JT Stahr to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On September 24, Jake defeated Drake Younger & Sami Callihan to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– In October 2008, Jake defended the HWA Heavyweight Title against Sami Callihan, Deja Vu and Dick Rick
– On October 11, Jake & Vincent Nothing defeated Pirate Justice (Morty Rackem & Matthew Justice) to retain the PWO Tag Team Titles
– On November 12, Jake defeated Dick Rick to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On December 19, Jake defeated Jon Moxley in a Cage Match to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On January 24, 2009, Irish Airborne defeated Sexual Harassment (Eric Xtasy & Justin Idol) to win the IWC Tag Team Titles
– On February 11, Crist fought JT Stahr to a no-contest to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On March 7, Irish Airborne defeated The Best Around (Bruce Maxwell & TJ Cannon) to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles
– On March 20, Jake fought JT Stahr to a draw to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– A week later, Irish Airborne defeated The Gambino Brothers (Marshall & Mickey) to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles
– On April 18, Jake defeated JT Stahr to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– In May 2009, Jake defended the HWA Heavyweight Title against Jesse Emerson, Osyris & Dean Jablonski
– On June 26, Jake defeated Andre Heart to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– The next day, Irish Airborne defeated Faith In Nothing (Christian Faith & Vincent Nothing) to win the IPW Tag Team Titles
– On July 29, Jake defeated Ala Hussein to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On August 1, Irish Airborne defeated The Gambino Brothers (Mickey & Marshall) to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles
– On September 9, Dave defeated HWA Heavyweight Champion King Vu by DQ
– On October 3, Irish Airborne defeated The Kosher Klub (Joseph Schwartz & Sean Tylerstein) to retain the IPW Tag Team Titles
– On November 11, Irish Airborne defeated HWA Tag Team Champions Royal Violence (King Vu & Jon Moxley) by DQ
– On December 2, Irish Airborne defeated Royal Violence to win the HWA Tag Team Titles. They would trade the titles back and forth with Royal Violence into January
– Three days later, Irish Airborne defeated The Kosher Klub to retain the IPW Tag Team Titles
– On December 12, Irish Airborne defeated The Gambino Brothers in a Losers Leave Town Match to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles
– On January 29, 2010, Irish Airborne defeated Aeroform (Flip Kendrick & Louis Lyndon), The Hybrids (Donovan Cain & Jason Lyte) and The Naptown Dragons (Scotty Vortekz & Drake Younger) in a TLC Match to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles
– The next day, Irish Airborne defeated Sexual Harassment (Justin Idol & Eric Xtasy) in a Best of 3 Falls Match to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles
– On April 3, Irish Airborne & Jesse Emerson defeated The Kosher Klub (Joseph Schwartz & Sean Tylerstein) & Chrisjen Hayme to win the IPW Tag Team Titles
– In May 2010, The Crist Brothers debuted a pair of new gimmicks. As well as competing as Irish Airborne, they would also compete under masks as ‘The Flying Mendoza Brothers’ and ‘The Ring Rydas’
– On May 26, The Flying Mendoza Brothers defeated The Noble Bloods (Chadwick Cruise & Matthew Taylor) to win the HWA Tag Team Titles
– On June 16, The Flying Mendoza Brothers defeated The Noble Bloods to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles
– On June 30, The Flying Mendoza Brothers again defeated The Noble Bloods to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles
– On August 21, Irish Airborne defeated DNA (Doug Charles & Aaron Xtreme) to retain the IPW Tag Team Titles
– On September 10, Irish Airborne defeated The Hi-Def Supernovas (Matt Mason & Robby Starr) to win the CAPW Tag Team Titles
– On October 2, Irish Airborne defeated The H3RD (Tommy Treznik & J Miller) to retain the IPW Tag Team Titles
– On April 9, 2011, Dave fought IPW World Champion Jimmy Jacobs to a no-contest
– On April 20, The Ring Rydas defeated Mad Man Pondo & Necro Butcher to win the JCW Tag Team Titles
– Three days later, Jake defeated Rich Swann, Zack Sabre Jr, Paul Burchill & Sami Callihan to win the first ever Heartland Cup Tournament
– On May 4, The Ring Rydas defeated The Haters (Pauly & Vito Thomaselli) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On May 18, The Ring Rydas defeated Bull Pain & Isabella Smothers to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On June 26, Irish Airborne defeated The Olsen Twins (Jimmy Olsen & Colin Delaney) and Aeroform (Flip Kendrick & Louis Lyndon) to win the AIW Tag Team Titles
– On July 9, Jake defeated AR Fox to win the CZW Wired TV Title
– A week later, Dave defeated Ron Mathis to win the HWA American Luchacore Title
– On August 16, Dave fought Dustin Rayz to a time-limit draw to retain the HWA American Luchacore Title
– A week later Dave defeated Dustin Rayz in a No Time Limits Match to retain the HWA American Luchacore Title
– On September 10, Jake defeated Dustin Rayz to retain the CZW Wired TV Title
– On September 30, Irish Airborne defeated The Awesome Threesome (Jordan McEntyre & Knight Wagner) and The NorthStache Express (Darin Corbin & Marion Fontaine) to win the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On October 2, Irish Airborne defeated The Olsen Twins (Colin Delaney & Jimmy Olsen) to retain the AIW Tag Team Titles
– On October 7, Jake defeated Latin Dragon to retain the CZW Wired TV Title
– On October 28, Irish Airborne defeated Christin Able & Josh Raymond to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On November 1, Dave defeated HWA Heavyweight Champion Jesse Emerson by DQ
– 4 days later, Jake defeated BJ Whitmer & Sami Callihan to win the IPW World Title
– On November 26, Irish Airborne defeated Christian Able & Josh Raymond to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On December 3, Jake defeated Dave to retain the CZW Wired TV Title
– On December 17, Jake defeated Jesse Emerson to win the HWA Heavyweight Title, whilst Dave defeated Ron Mathis in a TLC Match to win the HWA American Luchacore Title
– On December 31, The Ring Rydas defeated Raven & Sexy Slim Goody to win the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On January 7, 2012, Jake defeated Juice Jennings to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title, whilst Dave defeated Ricochet to retain the HWA American Luchacore Title
– A week later, Irish Airborne defeated THC (Jason Kincaid & Smokey C) to win the APWA Tag Team Titles
– On February 25, Jake defeated Ron Mathis to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On March 13, Jake defeated Chris Hall to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– 4 days later, Jake defeated Samuray Del Sol to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On April 10, Jake defeated Alex Colon to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– 4 days later, Dave defeated Jake to win the CZW Wired TV Title
– On May 1, Jake fought Ron Mathis to a double countout to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– A week later, Jake defeated Ron Mathis in a Best of 3 Falls No-DQ Match to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On May 12, Jake defeated Dave by DQ, with Dave retaining the CZW Wired TV Title
– On June 9, Jake defeated Ron Mathis in a Tables Match to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title
– On June 23, Irish Airborne defeated New Tradition (Bobby Shields & Chase Stevens) to win the APWA Tag Team Titles
– On July 5, The Ring Rydas defeated Mad Man Pondo & Necro Butcher to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– The next day, The Ring Rydas defeated The Nigerian Nightmares (Maifu & Saifu) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On July 28, Irish Airborne defeated Checkmate (Lionel Knight & Christopher Bishop) to win the A1 Tag Team Titles
– The next day, Irish Airborne defeated Checkmate, Aeroform (Flip Kendrick & Louis Lyndon) and The Steady Ballers (Brent B & Alex Vega) to retain the A1 Tag Team Titles
– On August 8, The Ring Rydas defeated The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– Later that week, The Ring Rydas defeated The Headbangers, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) and Mad Man Pondo & Necro Butcher in an Elimination Match to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On August 18, Irish Airborne defeated Murder Death Kill (Chance Prophet & The Juggulator) to win the IWA:EC Tag Team Titles
– In late-2012, The Crist Brothers began competing as OI4K in various promotions. They would eventually phase out the Irish Airborne name
– On August 28, OI4K defeated Chris Hall & Jesse Emerson to win the HWA Tag Team Titles
– On September 29, OI4K defeated Chris Hall & Jesse Emerson to retain the IWA:EC Tag Team Titles
– The next day, Jake defeated Davey Richards to retain the IPW World Title
– On November 24, Irish Airborne defeated Arik Cannon & Jimmy Jacobs to win the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On December 29, Irish Airborne fought Davey Richards & Kyle O’Reilly to a time-limit draw to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On February 10, 2013, Irish Airborne defeated Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya & CJ Esparza) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– A week later, The Ring Rydas defeated The Haters (Pauly & Vito Thomaselli) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On March 8, OI4K defeated Jason Gory & Matt Conard to retain the IWA:EC Tag Team Titles
– On March 23, Irish Airborne defeated The Sex Bob-ombs (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On April 12, Irish Airborne defeated Mat Fitchett & Arik Cannon to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On June 28, Irish Airborne defeated Samuray Del Sol & Colt Cabana to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On August 10, The Ring Rydas defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– The next day, The Ring Rydas defeated Brian Kendrick & Paul London to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– In May 2014, The Ring Rydas defended the JCW Tag Team Titles against Beautifully Bad (Nate Wings & Aaron Williams), Team IOU (Kerry Awful & Nick Iggy), Team Ninja (Gory & Facade) and The Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter)
– On July 26, 2014, The Ring Rydas defeated The Hooligans in a TLC Match to regain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On August 2, OI4K defeated Aaron Williams & Ron Mathis to win the D1W Tag Team Titles
– On September 6, OI4K defeated The Soul Shooters (Appollo Starr & Dru Skillz), Alex Colon & DJ Hyde and Mad Man Pondo & Tommy Dreamer to retain the D1W Tag Team Titles
– On September 27, OI4K defeated The Juicy Product (David Starr & JT Dunn) to win the CZW Tag Team Titles
– On October 4, Dave defeated Jake, Alex Colon, Cage Mitchell, Tracy Smothers & Bolt Brady to win the D1W Harvest Cup Tournament
– On October 18, OI4K defeated Team Tremendous (Bill Carr & Dan Barry) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles
– On November 7, Jake defeated DJ Hyde to win the Rockstar Pro Title
– The next day, OI4K defeated Buxx Belmar & Mike Bailey to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles
– On November 12, Jake defeated Bruce Grey to retain the Rockstar Pro Title
– On December 3, Jake defeated Jake Omen to retain the Rockstar Pro Title
– On December 6, OI4K defeated The Game of Death (Aaron Williams & Alex Colon) to retain the PDW Tag Team Titles
– A week later, OI4K defeated The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles
– On December 17, Jake fought Aaron Williams to a time-limit draw to retain the Rockstar Pro Title
– On Christmas Day 2014, Jake defeated Aaron Williams in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Title
– On December 31, Jake & Chris Hero defeated Dave & Aaron Williams in a Double Jeopardy Match. Jake retained the Rockstar Pro Title
– On January 2, 2015, Jake defeated Chris Hero to retain the Rockstar Pro Title
– On January 10, OI4K defeated Pepper Parks & Papadon to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles
– On February 4, Dave won an 11-Man Scramble Match to win the American Luchacore Title
– Two days later, OI4K, Aaron Williams, Dustin Rayz & Ron Mathis defeated Alex Colon, JT Davidson, Chris Hall, Jock Samson & DJ Hyde in an Ultraviolent Island of Death Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Title for Jake. On the same show, Dave won a 7-Way Aerial Assault Match to retain the American Luchacore Title
– On February 21, OI4K defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles
– A week later, OI4K defeated Dan Lawrence & Markus Crane to win the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On March 11, Dave defeated Jake Omen to retain the American Luchacore Title
– 3 days later, OI4K defeated The Nation of Intoxication (Danny Havoc & Devon Moore) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles
– On March 18, Dave defeated Zakk Spadez to retain the American Luchacore Title
– 3 days later, Irish Airborne defeated Dan Lawrence & Markus Crane and Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya & CJ Esparza) in an Elimination Match to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On April 18, OI4K defeated The Pain Killers (Donnie & Jacob Hollows) to win the Infinity Pro Duos Titles
– On April 29, Dave defeated Alex Colon to regain the American Luchacore Title
– On May 1, OI4K defeated Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya & CJ Esparza) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On May 13, Dave defeated Nate Wings to retain the American Luchacore Title
– Two days later, Dave defeated Jeff Halloway to retain the American Luchacore Title
– On May 27, Dave defeated Nate Wings to retain the American Luchacore Title
– On June 5, Dave defeated Davey Richards to retain the American Luchacore Title
– On June 19, Irish Airborne defeated The Monster Mafia (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– In July 2015, OI4K began appearing at GFW events
– On July 17, OI4K defeated The Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On July 26, The Ring Rydas defeated The Hooligans, Mad Man Pondo & Mary Dobson and Spider Monkey & Super Strong Tiger in an Elimination Match to win the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On October 7, Jake & Aaron Williams defeated Bruce Grey & Jon Murray to win the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– On October 31, OI4K defeated Super Strong Tiger & The Spider Monkey to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On November 6, Jake & Aaron Williams won a 6-team Mosh Pit Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– The next day, Jake & Williams won a 6-Team Gauntlet Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– On December 10, The Ring Rydas defeated Super Strong Tiger & The Spider Monkey to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On April 8, 2016, Jake & Ron Mathis defeated The Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– On May 4, Jake & Mathis defeated The Hooligans to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– Two days later, Jake & Mathis defeated Bro Warriors (Clayton Jackson & Darin Dinero) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– On May 28, Dave defeated Colt Daniels, Dre Jacobs, Trey Miguel, Criss Chambers & Dezmond Xavier in a 6-Way Match to win the NOW Glass City Tournament and with it, the NOW Heavyweight Title
– On June 4, Dave defeated Sami Callihan to retain the NOW Heavyweight Title
– On July 22, The Ring Rydas defeated The Spider Monkey & Super Strong Tiger, The Hooligans and The Viking War Party (The American Viking & The Little Viking) in a TLC Match to win the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On August 6, Dave & Zachary Wentz defeated Malcolm Monroe III & The DBA in a Cage Match to win the XICW Tag Team Titles
– The next day, Dave & Wentz again defeated Malcolm Monroe III & The DBA in a Cage Match to retain the XICW Tag Team Titles
– On September 2, Dave defeated Sami Callihan to win the Rockstar Pro Title. On the same show, Jake & Ron Mathis won a 6-team Mosh Pit Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– On Setember 14, Dave defeated Raymond Rowe to retain the Rockstar Pro Title. On the same show, Jake & Mathis defeated Fight or Flight (Kyle Maverick & Nate Wings) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– Three days later, Dave defeated Criss Chambers in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the NOW Heavyweight Title
– On October 7, Dave defeated Eric Ryan in a Casket Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Title. On the same show, Jake & Mathis defeated Bro Warriors (Clayton Jackson & Darin Dinero) in a Weight Room Brawl to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– The next day, Jake & Sami Callihan defeated Fenix & Pentagon Jr in a Career/Hair vs. Mask/Title Match. Callihan pinned Pentagon to become the new AAW Heavyweight Champion
– On October 12, Jake & Mathis defeated Dustin Rayz & Jake Manning to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– A week later, Jake & Mathis defeated OI4K (Aaron Williams & Dezmond Xavier) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– On November 2, Dave defeated Jake to retain the Rockstar Pro Title
– A week later, Dave defeated Bruce Grey & Dezmond Xavier to retain the Rockstar Pro Title. On the same show, Jake & Mathis defeated Bro Warriors (Clayton Jackson & Darin Dinero) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles
– On February 17, The Ring Rydas defeated The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– The next day, The Ring Rydas defeated Amber O’Neal & Kennedy Kendrick to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles
– On March 17, OI4K defeated Scarlet & Graves (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) to win the vacant AAW Tag Team Titles
– On April 8, OI4K defeated Jack Evans & Angelico to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On April 22, OI4K fought Rey Fenix & AR Fox to a time limit draw to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles
– On May 12, Jake & Nevaeh defeated Samantha Heights & Jeremiah to win the Rockstar Pro Title for Nevaeh
– In August 2017, The Crist Brothers (competing as oVe) debuted for GFW

(Visited 3 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: Impact Wrestling, Impact Wrestling     Tags: , , ,

More from my site

Comments are closed.

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad