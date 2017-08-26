Crist Brothers

Real name: David Crist Jr

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 198 lbs.

Date of birth: November 10, 1982

Real name: John Crist

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 195 lbs.

Date of birth: July 13, 1984

From: Dayton, Ohio

Pro debut: 2003

Trained by: Bill Kovaleski & Matt Striker

Finishing move: Killing Spree

Biography

– The Crist brothers began backyard wrestling in high school, before training under Bill Kovaleski

– In their early careers, the brothers wrestled as Lotus (Dave) and Crazy J (John)

– On February 6, 2004, Crazy J & Lotus defeated JT Stahr & TJ Dalton to win the HWA Tag Team Titles, but lost them back less than a week later

– On June 4, Crazy J & Lotus defeated Simply Fabulous (Fabulous Frederick & Carlton Kaz) to win the BPW Tag Team Titles

– On August 13, Crazy J & Lotus defeated American Youth (JT Stahr & TJ Dalton) to retain the BPW Tag Team Titles

– Later that week, Crazy J & Lotus defeated Benjamin Kimera & Shawn Osbourne to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles

– In September 2004, Crazy J & Lotus defended the HWA Tag Team Titles against The Black Militia and Foreign Intelligence (Ala Hussein & Quinten Lee)

– On November 12, Crazy J & Lotus defeated Big Jim Hutchison & Poison and Simply Fabulous (Fabulous Frederick & Carlton Kaz)

– On May 6, 2005, Crazy J & Lotus fought Chad Allegra & Mongo to a time-limit draw to retain the BPW Tag Team Titles

– On July 27, Lotus defeated Rob Matrix to win the HWA Television Title

– In August 2005, Lotus defended the HWA Television Title against Viper and Tack

– On September 6, Lotus defeated Ric Byrne to retain the HWA Television Title

– On September 23, Crazy J defeated Lotus & Tack in a 3-Way Match to win the HWA Television Title

– In October 2005, Crazy J defended the HWA Television Title against Lotus, Tack and Ala Hussein

– In December 2005, the brothers competed as Irish Airborne (Dave & Jake Crist) for the first time, but would primarily continue as Crazy J & Lotus

– In January 2006, the brothers worked ROH dark matches, one against each other (with Lotus being victorious) and one teaming with each other to defeat Conrad Kennedy III & Shane Hagadorn

– On February 25, Lotus defeated Big Jon Wall to win the NEW United States Title

– In April 2006, the brothers began competing primarily as Irish Airborne, all-but-dropping the Lotus and Crazy J monikers

– On September 2, Dave defeated Alan Wasylychyn, Matt Sydal, Chuck Taylor & Ricochet to win the IPW Super Junior Heavyweight Tournament and with it, the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On October 20, Irish Airborne won a 6-team Gauntlet Match to win the HWA Tag Team Titles

– On October 29, Jake won a 28-man Battle Royal to win the vacant BPW Heavyweight Title

– On November 4, Dave defeated Hallowicked to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On November 7, Irish Airborne defeated Jay Phoenix & TJ Dalton to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles

– On November 18, Irish Airborne defeated The Mavericks (Aaron Williams & Alan Wasylychyn) to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles

– On Deceber 2, Dave defeated Billy Roc to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On January 6, 2007, Dave fought Hex Gage to a double countout to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On January 20, Irish Airborne defeated The GP Code (Andre Heart & Deja Vu) to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles

– On February 3, Dave defeated OMG to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On March 10, Irish Airborne defeated The Mavericks in a Ladder Match to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles

– On April 7, Dave defeated Hex Gage in a Ladder Match to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On May 27, Jake defeated Dave to retain the BPW Heavyweight Title

– On August 19, Jake defeated Jerrod West to retain the BPW Heavyweight Title

– On November 7, Irish Airborne defeated The Messiahs of a New Age (Lou Roberts & Dustin Rayz) to win the vacant MPW Tag Team Titles

– On December 5, Irish Airborne defeated The Black & Blue Crew (Cyrus Poe & Tommy Chill) to retain the MPW Tag Team Titles

– On July 11, Jake defeated Jon Moxley to win the vacant HWA Heavyweight Title

– On August 2, Jake defeated Apollo Starr & Vincent Nothing to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– The next day, Jake & Vincent Nothing defeated V-Squared (Virus & Virus Grande) and Pirate Justice (Morty Rackem & Matthew Justice) in a Ladder Match to win the PWO Tag Team Titles

– On August 30, Jake defeated JT Stahr & Vincent Nothing to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On September 10, Jake defeated JT Stahr to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On September 24, Jake defeated Drake Younger & Sami Callihan to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– In October 2008, Jake defended the HWA Heavyweight Title against Sami Callihan, Deja Vu and Dick Rick

– On October 11, Jake & Vincent Nothing defeated Pirate Justice (Morty Rackem & Matthew Justice) to retain the PWO Tag Team Titles

– On November 12, Jake defeated Dick Rick to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On December 19, Jake defeated Jon Moxley in a Cage Match to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On January 24, 2009, Irish Airborne defeated Sexual Harassment (Eric Xtasy & Justin Idol) to win the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On February 11, Crist fought JT Stahr to a no-contest to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On March 7, Irish Airborne defeated The Best Around (Bruce Maxwell & TJ Cannon) to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On March 20, Jake fought JT Stahr to a draw to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– A week later, Irish Airborne defeated The Gambino Brothers (Marshall & Mickey) to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On April 18, Jake defeated JT Stahr to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– In May 2009, Jake defended the HWA Heavyweight Title against Jesse Emerson, Osyris & Dean Jablonski

– On June 26, Jake defeated Andre Heart to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– The next day, Irish Airborne defeated Faith In Nothing (Christian Faith & Vincent Nothing) to win the IPW Tag Team Titles

– On July 29, Jake defeated Ala Hussein to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On August 1, Irish Airborne defeated The Gambino Brothers (Mickey & Marshall) to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On September 9, Dave defeated HWA Heavyweight Champion King Vu by DQ

– On October 3, Irish Airborne defeated The Kosher Klub (Joseph Schwartz & Sean Tylerstein) to retain the IPW Tag Team Titles

– On November 11, Irish Airborne defeated HWA Tag Team Champions Royal Violence (King Vu & Jon Moxley) by DQ

– On December 2, Irish Airborne defeated Royal Violence to win the HWA Tag Team Titles. They would trade the titles back and forth with Royal Violence into January

– Three days later, Irish Airborne defeated The Kosher Klub to retain the IPW Tag Team Titles

– On December 12, Irish Airborne defeated The Gambino Brothers in a Losers Leave Town Match to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On January 29, 2010, Irish Airborne defeated Aeroform (Flip Kendrick & Louis Lyndon), The Hybrids (Donovan Cain & Jason Lyte) and The Naptown Dragons (Scotty Vortekz & Drake Younger) in a TLC Match to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Irish Airborne defeated Sexual Harassment (Justin Idol & Eric Xtasy) in a Best of 3 Falls Match to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On April 3, Irish Airborne & Jesse Emerson defeated The Kosher Klub (Joseph Schwartz & Sean Tylerstein) & Chrisjen Hayme to win the IPW Tag Team Titles

– In May 2010, The Crist Brothers debuted a pair of new gimmicks. As well as competing as Irish Airborne, they would also compete under masks as ‘The Flying Mendoza Brothers’ and ‘The Ring Rydas’

– On May 26, The Flying Mendoza Brothers defeated The Noble Bloods (Chadwick Cruise & Matthew Taylor) to win the HWA Tag Team Titles

– On June 16, The Flying Mendoza Brothers defeated The Noble Bloods to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles

– On June 30, The Flying Mendoza Brothers again defeated The Noble Bloods to retain the HWA Tag Team Titles

– On August 21, Irish Airborne defeated DNA (Doug Charles & Aaron Xtreme) to retain the IPW Tag Team Titles

– On September 10, Irish Airborne defeated The Hi-Def Supernovas (Matt Mason & Robby Starr) to win the CAPW Tag Team Titles

– On October 2, Irish Airborne defeated The H3RD (Tommy Treznik & J Miller) to retain the IPW Tag Team Titles

– On April 9, 2011, Dave fought IPW World Champion Jimmy Jacobs to a no-contest

– On April 20, The Ring Rydas defeated Mad Man Pondo & Necro Butcher to win the JCW Tag Team Titles

– Three days later, Jake defeated Rich Swann, Zack Sabre Jr, Paul Burchill & Sami Callihan to win the first ever Heartland Cup Tournament

– On May 4, The Ring Rydas defeated The Haters (Pauly & Vito Thomaselli) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On May 18, The Ring Rydas defeated Bull Pain & Isabella Smothers to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On June 26, Irish Airborne defeated The Olsen Twins (Jimmy Olsen & Colin Delaney) and Aeroform (Flip Kendrick & Louis Lyndon) to win the AIW Tag Team Titles

– On July 9, Jake defeated AR Fox to win the CZW Wired TV Title

– A week later, Dave defeated Ron Mathis to win the HWA American Luchacore Title

– On August 16, Dave fought Dustin Rayz to a time-limit draw to retain the HWA American Luchacore Title

– A week later Dave defeated Dustin Rayz in a No Time Limits Match to retain the HWA American Luchacore Title

– On September 10, Jake defeated Dustin Rayz to retain the CZW Wired TV Title

– On September 30, Irish Airborne defeated The Awesome Threesome (Jordan McEntyre & Knight Wagner) and The NorthStache Express (Darin Corbin & Marion Fontaine) to win the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On October 2, Irish Airborne defeated The Olsen Twins (Colin Delaney & Jimmy Olsen) to retain the AIW Tag Team Titles

– On October 7, Jake defeated Latin Dragon to retain the CZW Wired TV Title

– On October 28, Irish Airborne defeated Christin Able & Josh Raymond to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On November 1, Dave defeated HWA Heavyweight Champion Jesse Emerson by DQ

– 4 days later, Jake defeated BJ Whitmer & Sami Callihan to win the IPW World Title

– On November 26, Irish Airborne defeated Christian Able & Josh Raymond to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On December 3, Jake defeated Dave to retain the CZW Wired TV Title

– On December 17, Jake defeated Jesse Emerson to win the HWA Heavyweight Title, whilst Dave defeated Ron Mathis in a TLC Match to win the HWA American Luchacore Title

– On December 31, The Ring Rydas defeated Raven & Sexy Slim Goody to win the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 7, 2012, Jake defeated Juice Jennings to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title, whilst Dave defeated Ricochet to retain the HWA American Luchacore Title

– A week later, Irish Airborne defeated THC (Jason Kincaid & Smokey C) to win the APWA Tag Team Titles

– On February 25, Jake defeated Ron Mathis to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On March 13, Jake defeated Chris Hall to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– 4 days later, Jake defeated Samuray Del Sol to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On April 10, Jake defeated Alex Colon to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– 4 days later, Dave defeated Jake to win the CZW Wired TV Title

– On May 1, Jake fought Ron Mathis to a double countout to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– A week later, Jake defeated Ron Mathis in a Best of 3 Falls No-DQ Match to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On May 12, Jake defeated Dave by DQ, with Dave retaining the CZW Wired TV Title

– On June 9, Jake defeated Ron Mathis in a Tables Match to retain the HWA Heavyweight Title

– On June 23, Irish Airborne defeated New Tradition (Bobby Shields & Chase Stevens) to win the APWA Tag Team Titles

– On July 5, The Ring Rydas defeated Mad Man Pondo & Necro Butcher to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Ring Rydas defeated The Nigerian Nightmares (Maifu & Saifu) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 28, Irish Airborne defeated Checkmate (Lionel Knight & Christopher Bishop) to win the A1 Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Irish Airborne defeated Checkmate, Aeroform (Flip Kendrick & Louis Lyndon) and The Steady Ballers (Brent B & Alex Vega) to retain the A1 Tag Team Titles

– On August 8, The Ring Rydas defeated The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– Later that week, The Ring Rydas defeated The Headbangers, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) and Mad Man Pondo & Necro Butcher in an Elimination Match to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On August 18, Irish Airborne defeated Murder Death Kill (Chance Prophet & The Juggulator) to win the IWA:EC Tag Team Titles

– In late-2012, The Crist Brothers began competing as OI4K in various promotions. They would eventually phase out the Irish Airborne name

– On August 28, OI4K defeated Chris Hall & Jesse Emerson to win the HWA Tag Team Titles

– On September 29, OI4K defeated Chris Hall & Jesse Emerson to retain the IWA:EC Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Jake defeated Davey Richards to retain the IPW World Title

– On November 24, Irish Airborne defeated Arik Cannon & Jimmy Jacobs to win the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On December 29, Irish Airborne fought Davey Richards & Kyle O’Reilly to a time-limit draw to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On February 10, 2013, Irish Airborne defeated Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya & CJ Esparza) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– A week later, The Ring Rydas defeated The Haters (Pauly & Vito Thomaselli) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On March 8, OI4K defeated Jason Gory & Matt Conard to retain the IWA:EC Tag Team Titles

– On March 23, Irish Airborne defeated The Sex Bob-ombs (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On April 12, Irish Airborne defeated Mat Fitchett & Arik Cannon to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On June 28, Irish Airborne defeated Samuray Del Sol & Colt Cabana to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On August 10, The Ring Rydas defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Ring Rydas defeated Brian Kendrick & Paul London to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– In May 2014, The Ring Rydas defended the JCW Tag Team Titles against Beautifully Bad (Nate Wings & Aaron Williams), Team IOU (Kerry Awful & Nick Iggy), Team Ninja (Gory & Facade) and The Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter)

– On July 26, 2014, The Ring Rydas defeated The Hooligans in a TLC Match to regain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On August 2, OI4K defeated Aaron Williams & Ron Mathis to win the D1W Tag Team Titles

– On September 6, OI4K defeated The Soul Shooters (Appollo Starr & Dru Skillz), Alex Colon & DJ Hyde and Mad Man Pondo & Tommy Dreamer to retain the D1W Tag Team Titles

– On September 27, OI4K defeated The Juicy Product (David Starr & JT Dunn) to win the CZW Tag Team Titles

– On October 4, Dave defeated Jake, Alex Colon, Cage Mitchell, Tracy Smothers & Bolt Brady to win the D1W Harvest Cup Tournament

– On October 18, OI4K defeated Team Tremendous (Bill Carr & Dan Barry) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles

– On November 7, Jake defeated DJ Hyde to win the Rockstar Pro Title

– The next day, OI4K defeated Buxx Belmar & Mike Bailey to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles

– On November 12, Jake defeated Bruce Grey to retain the Rockstar Pro Title

– On December 3, Jake defeated Jake Omen to retain the Rockstar Pro Title

– On December 6, OI4K defeated The Game of Death (Aaron Williams & Alex Colon) to retain the PDW Tag Team Titles

– A week later, OI4K defeated The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles

– On December 17, Jake fought Aaron Williams to a time-limit draw to retain the Rockstar Pro Title

– On Christmas Day 2014, Jake defeated Aaron Williams in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Title

– On December 31, Jake & Chris Hero defeated Dave & Aaron Williams in a Double Jeopardy Match. Jake retained the Rockstar Pro Title

– On January 2, 2015, Jake defeated Chris Hero to retain the Rockstar Pro Title

– On January 10, OI4K defeated Pepper Parks & Papadon to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles

– On February 4, Dave won an 11-Man Scramble Match to win the American Luchacore Title

– Two days later, OI4K, Aaron Williams, Dustin Rayz & Ron Mathis defeated Alex Colon, JT Davidson, Chris Hall, Jock Samson & DJ Hyde in an Ultraviolent Island of Death Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Title for Jake. On the same show, Dave won a 7-Way Aerial Assault Match to retain the American Luchacore Title

– On February 21, OI4K defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles

– A week later, OI4K defeated Dan Lawrence & Markus Crane to win the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On March 11, Dave defeated Jake Omen to retain the American Luchacore Title

– 3 days later, OI4K defeated The Nation of Intoxication (Danny Havoc & Devon Moore) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles

– On March 18, Dave defeated Zakk Spadez to retain the American Luchacore Title

– 3 days later, Irish Airborne defeated Dan Lawrence & Markus Crane and Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya & CJ Esparza) in an Elimination Match to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On April 18, OI4K defeated The Pain Killers (Donnie & Jacob Hollows) to win the Infinity Pro Duos Titles

– On April 29, Dave defeated Alex Colon to regain the American Luchacore Title

– On May 1, OI4K defeated Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya & CJ Esparza) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On May 13, Dave defeated Nate Wings to retain the American Luchacore Title

– Two days later, Dave defeated Jeff Halloway to retain the American Luchacore Title

– On May 27, Dave defeated Nate Wings to retain the American Luchacore Title

– On June 5, Dave defeated Davey Richards to retain the American Luchacore Title

– On June 19, Irish Airborne defeated The Monster Mafia (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– In July 2015, OI4K began appearing at GFW events

– On July 17, OI4K defeated The Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter) to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On July 26, The Ring Rydas defeated The Hooligans, Mad Man Pondo & Mary Dobson and Spider Monkey & Super Strong Tiger in an Elimination Match to win the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On October 7, Jake & Aaron Williams defeated Bruce Grey & Jon Murray to win the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– On October 31, OI4K defeated Super Strong Tiger & The Spider Monkey to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 6, Jake & Aaron Williams won a 6-team Mosh Pit Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Jake & Williams won a 6-Team Gauntlet Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– On December 10, The Ring Rydas defeated Super Strong Tiger & The Spider Monkey to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On April 8, 2016, Jake & Ron Mathis defeated The Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– On May 4, Jake & Mathis defeated The Hooligans to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– Two days later, Jake & Mathis defeated Bro Warriors (Clayton Jackson & Darin Dinero) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– On May 28, Dave defeated Colt Daniels, Dre Jacobs, Trey Miguel, Criss Chambers & Dezmond Xavier in a 6-Way Match to win the NOW Glass City Tournament and with it, the NOW Heavyweight Title

– On June 4, Dave defeated Sami Callihan to retain the NOW Heavyweight Title

– On July 22, The Ring Rydas defeated The Spider Monkey & Super Strong Tiger, The Hooligans and The Viking War Party (The American Viking & The Little Viking) in a TLC Match to win the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On August 6, Dave & Zachary Wentz defeated Malcolm Monroe III & The DBA in a Cage Match to win the XICW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Dave & Wentz again defeated Malcolm Monroe III & The DBA in a Cage Match to retain the XICW Tag Team Titles

– On September 2, Dave defeated Sami Callihan to win the Rockstar Pro Title. On the same show, Jake & Ron Mathis won a 6-team Mosh Pit Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– On Setember 14, Dave defeated Raymond Rowe to retain the Rockstar Pro Title. On the same show, Jake & Mathis defeated Fight or Flight (Kyle Maverick & Nate Wings) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– Three days later, Dave defeated Criss Chambers in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the NOW Heavyweight Title

– On October 7, Dave defeated Eric Ryan in a Casket Match to retain the Rockstar Pro Title. On the same show, Jake & Mathis defeated Bro Warriors (Clayton Jackson & Darin Dinero) in a Weight Room Brawl to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Jake & Sami Callihan defeated Fenix & Pentagon Jr in a Career/Hair vs. Mask/Title Match. Callihan pinned Pentagon to become the new AAW Heavyweight Champion

– On October 12, Jake & Mathis defeated Dustin Rayz & Jake Manning to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– A week later, Jake & Mathis defeated OI4K (Aaron Williams & Dezmond Xavier) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– On November 2, Dave defeated Jake to retain the Rockstar Pro Title

– A week later, Dave defeated Bruce Grey & Dezmond Xavier to retain the Rockstar Pro Title. On the same show, Jake & Mathis defeated Bro Warriors (Clayton Jackson & Darin Dinero) to retain the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles

– On February 17, The Ring Rydas defeated The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Ring Rydas defeated Amber O’Neal & Kennedy Kendrick to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles

– On March 17, OI4K defeated Scarlet & Graves (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) to win the vacant AAW Tag Team Titles

– On April 8, OI4K defeated Jack Evans & Angelico to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On April 22, OI4K fought Rey Fenix & AR Fox to a time limit draw to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles

– On May 12, Jake & Nevaeh defeated Samantha Heights & Jeremiah to win the Rockstar Pro Title for Nevaeh

– In August 2017, The Crist Brothers (competing as oVe) debuted for GFW

