Bayley talks about her lack of SummerSlam blues

“Being a part of 2K event is really cool since I wasn’t on SummerSlam, and it sucks that I’m not actually wrestling. However, I still get to feel a part of something so huge as this. Visiting the children hospitals is one of the most rewarding things for us. So even if I were to do one of those every day, I feel it would be a successful week.”

source: Channel Guide

