Alexa Bliss talks about joining Total Divas

“I was really excited to join Total Divas. I watched Total Divas and thought it was a really cool opportunity. It has been so much fun. It’s definitely not what I expected, with cameras 24/7, but it has been really cool. We got to go to Cabo. That’s how I got my pig, Larry-Steve. So, it has been such an amazing experience. I’m really happy I’m doing it.”

source: tvinsider.com

