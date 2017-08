8/25/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Tampa, Florida

Below are the results from the 8/25/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Tampa, Florida:

1. Cezar Bononi defeated Marcel Barthel

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mandy Rose, Taynara Conti, and Vanessa Borne defeated Rhea Ripley, Ruby Riot, and Zeda

3. The Velveteen Dream defeated Raul Mendoza

4. Bianca Belair defeated Lacey Evans

5. The Street Profits defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

6. Ember Moon defeated Sarah Logan

7. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated Heavy Machinery

8. NXT Championship Match

Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

