The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing NXT Takeover & Summerslam

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we reviewed this past Saturday Night’s WWE NXT Takeover event featuring Bobby Roode vs Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship, Asuka against Ember Moon for the NXT Womens Championship, Authors of Pain against Sanity and more. We are scheduled to be joined by the NXT Analyst TJ Omega, along with the Assistant to the Assistant Regional Assistant The Intern Kane Kittens to talk about the show.

We also reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE PPV Summerslam, featuring Brock Lesnar defending against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns & Samoa Joe, Jinder Mahal against Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin vs John Cena and more.

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack082417.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)