The Miz climbing up in IC title reigns chart

The Miz noted on his Instagram that he is now the 6th longest WWE Intercontinental champion of all time with a total of 432 combined days as champion. “Today I surpass my childhood favorite #UltimateWarrior. I will never forget as a kid painting my face, putting strings on my arms and running around the house doing my best Ultimate Warrior imitation. It’s an honor to be on this prestigious list with such great legends,” he wrote. According to history books, he surpassed the Ultimate Warrior for the sixth position and will pass Razor Ramon next week in fifth who is at 437 days. The run to the second place isn’t far off as Tito Santana has 443 days, The Honky Tonk Man has 454 days and Don Muraco has 541 days. The first position is occupied by Pedro Morales at 619 days. The Miz is in his seventh title reign, surpassed only by Chris Jericho who had nine Intercontinental title reigns so far. The former WWE champion won his seventh IC title at Extreme Rules in June against Dean Ambrose.

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)