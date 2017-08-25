Taya Valkyrie
Real name: Kira Renee Forster
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 146 lbs.
Date of birth: October 22, 1983
Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia
Pro debut: 2010
Trained by: Lance Storm
Finishing move: Swinging side slam
Biography
– In October 2011, she was signed to a developmental contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after a tryout with them.
– Forster made her in ring debut for the Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide under the ring name Taya Valkyrie on November 3, 2012, competing in a six–person mixed tag team match, teaming with Gran Apache and Mari Apache in a winning effort against Cuervo, Faby Apache and Lolita.
– On March 3, 2013, Valkyrie defeated Jennifer Blake to advance in the finals of a tournament for the vacant AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.
– At Triplemanía XXII, Valkyrie defeated Faby Apache to win the Reina de Reinas Championship, winning her first championship.
– As Taya, she debuted in Lucha Underground on the February 24, 2016 episode, as the partner of Johnny Mundo.