Taya Valkyrie

Real name: Kira Renee Forster

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 146 lbs.

Date of birth: October 22, 1983

Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia

Pro debut: 2010

Trained by: Lance Storm

Finishing move: Swinging side slam

Biography

– In October 2011, she was signed to a developmental contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after a tryout with them.

– Forster made her in ring debut for the Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide under the ring name Taya Valkyrie on November 3, 2012, competing in a six–person mixed tag team match, teaming with Gran Apache and Mari Apache in a winning effort against Cuervo, Faby Apache and Lolita.

– On March 3, 2013, Valkyrie defeated Jennifer Blake to advance in the finals of a tournament for the vacant AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

– At Triplemanía XXII, Valkyrie defeated Faby Apache to win the Reina de Reinas Championship, winning her first championship.

– As Taya, she debuted in Lucha Underground on the February 24, 2016 episode, as the partner of Johnny Mundo.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)